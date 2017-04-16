Free agent Dimitar Berbatov reveals he is eager to keep playing professional football and would still consider a move to Sunderland.

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he would still consider playing for Sunderland after talks over a move broke down.

The 36-year-old forward, who enjoyed successful spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, has been without a club since leaving PAOK Salonika last summer.

Berbatov told Sky Sports News: "I want to play and to be honest I had a couple of conversations with managers, even the Sunderland one. But in the end nothing happened.

"Of course [I am interested in Sunderland], at this stage of my life it's only about football now. Just to play a little bit more, one more game or one more year. To enjoy my teammates, the football, the pitch, the fans. But as I said nothing came of it in the end.

"The Premier League is the place every player wants to come and play. When you have been a part of it for so long, as I have been, and you score goals and win championships, it's a feeling you want to go back and do again."

As well as Tottenham and Man United, Berbatov also played for Fulham in England.