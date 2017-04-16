General view of Stadium of Light

Sunderland

Dimitar Berbatov still interested in Sunderland

Dimitar Berbatov leaves with the match ball after scoring five goals against Blackburn Rovers on November 26, 2011.
© Getty Images
Free agent Dimitar Berbatov reveals he is eager to keep playing professional football and would still consider a move to Sunderland.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 at 17:39 UK

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed that he would still consider playing for Sunderland after talks over a move broke down.

The 36-year-old forward, who enjoyed successful spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, has been without a club since leaving PAOK Salonika last summer.

Berbatov told Sky Sports News: "I want to play and to be honest I had a couple of conversations with managers, even the Sunderland one. But in the end nothing happened.

"Of course [I am interested in Sunderland], at this stage of my life it's only about football now. Just to play a little bit more, one more game or one more year. To enjoy my teammates, the football, the pitch, the fans. But as I said nothing came of it in the end.

"The Premier League is the place every player wants to come and play. When you have been a part of it for so long, as I have been, and you score goals and win championships, it's a feeling you want to go back and do again."

As well as Tottenham and Man United, Berbatov also played for Fulham in England.

Monaco's Bulgarian forward Dimitar Berbatov vies with Montpellier's Brazilian defender Vitorino Hilton during the French L1 football match Monaco (ASM) vs Montpellier (MHSC) on April 7, 2015
Read Next:
Agent: 'Berbatov keen on Premier League return'
>
View our homepages for Dimitar Berbatov, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
Dimitar Berbatov leaves with the match ball after scoring five goals against Blackburn Rovers on November 26, 2011.
Dimitar Berbatov still interested in Sunderland
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic refuses to blame Darren Randolph for Sunderland goals
 Sunderland manager David Moyes at the Premier League match against Manchester United on April 9, 2017
David Moyes shrugs off fan unrest following West Ham United draw
Result: Borini salvages point for struggling SunderlandTeam News: Two changes for West Ham UnitedDavid Moyes hurt by Sunderland troublesBilic: 'Sunderland game vital for West Ham'Sebastian Larsson to serve three-match ban
Hazard, Kante among PFA award nomineesBoro give trial to Sunderland strikerWest Ham revive interest in Lamine Kone?Moyes accused of another incident with female reporterManchester United to sell Januzaj?
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Everton33169860372357
7Arsenal30166861392254
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 