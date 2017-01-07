David Moyes: 'We were poor'

Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that his side were "poor" in their goalless draw with Burnley in the FA Cup.

The Black Cats boss fielded a strong team for the clash but his side came away empty-handed in a game of few chances for either side.

"Poor. I was disappointed with our performance," Moyes told reporters afterwards. "I didn't think we played well. I thought we were better in the first half, there were bit of play, but we never really got started in the second half really. Defensively we kept a clean sheet, but I was disappointed we gave Burnley a few opportunities.

"We put out our strongest team. We didn't have a great many players available. We wanted to get through and build our momentum.

With 10 to 15 minutes to go they were the better team and looked like they were going to score. So with 10 to go would I have taken the draw? Yes. I'd rather have won the tie today but I'd rather have a replay than be out of the cup."

The two sides will meet in the replay at Turf Moor on Tuesday, January 17.