Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-0
Burnley
FT

Darikwa (69'), Barton (89')

David Moyes: 'We were poor'

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that his side were "poor" in their goalless draw with Burnley in the FA Cup.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 18:14 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that his side were "poor" after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

The Black Cats boss fielded a strong team for the clash but his side came away empty-handed in a game of few chances for either side.

"Poor. I was disappointed with our performance," Moyes told reporters afterwards. "I didn't think we played well. I thought we were better in the first half, there were bit of play, but we never really got started in the second half really. Defensively we kept a clean sheet, but I was disappointed we gave Burnley a few opportunities.

"We put out our strongest team. We didn't have a great many players available. We wanted to get through and build our momentum.

With 10 to 15 minutes to go they were the better team and looked like they were going to score. So with 10 to go would I have taken the draw? Yes. I'd rather have won the tie today but I'd rather have a replay than be out of the cup."

The two sides will meet in the replay at Turf Moor on Tuesday, January 17.

Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Read Next:
Moyes: 'Defoe can become a Sunderland great'
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Sunderland News
A general view ahead of The Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Oxford United and Forest Green at Kassam Stadium on December 6, 2015 in Oxford, England.
Live Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester City, Sunderland
 Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
David Moyes: 'We were poor'
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
West Ham United 'end interest in Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe'
Moyes impressed by Januzaj versatilityMoyes: 'Defoe can become a Sunderland great'Bilic: 'Jermain Defoe guarantees goals'Rodwell: 'Sunderland will fight until end'Cottee wants Defoe return to West Ham
West Ham ask Sunderland to name Defoe priceMannone confident of Sunderland survivalSunderland reject improved bid for Defoe?Sunderland 'reject £5m bid for Defoe'Moyes: 'No changes to January plans'
> Sunderland Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand