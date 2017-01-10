The Tunisian Football Federation confirms that Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri is fit to play at the Africa Cup of Nations amid concerns over an ankle injury.

Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri has been passed fit to play at the Africa Cup of Nations despite concerns over an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old lasted just 16 minutes of Tunisia's 1-0 friendly defeat to Egypt on Sunday before being forced off on a stretcher with the problem.

However, the Tunisian Football Federation has confirmed that the injury is not serious and that Khazri will be available for the tournament in Gabon.

"It's not serious, it's a benign ankle sprain. He will be able to play in Gabon," read a statement.

Tunisia begin their campaign against Senegal on Sunday before also facing Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B.

Khazri has made just four Premier League starts for Sunderland this season having fallen down the pecking order under David Moyes.