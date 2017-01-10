Africa Cup Of Nations section header

Africa Cup of Nations

Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri passed fit for Africa Cup of Nations

Wahbi Khazri in action for Sunderland on August 13, 2016
© SilverHub
The Tunisian Football Federation confirms that Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri is fit to play at the Africa Cup of Nations amid concerns over an ankle injury.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 20:40 UK

Sunderland forward Wahbi Khazri has been passed fit to play at the Africa Cup of Nations despite concerns over an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old lasted just 16 minutes of Tunisia's 1-0 friendly defeat to Egypt on Sunday before being forced off on a stretcher with the problem.

However, the Tunisian Football Federation has confirmed that the injury is not serious and that Khazri will be available for the tournament in Gabon.

"It's not serious, it's a benign ankle sprain. He will be able to play in Gabon," read a statement.

Tunisia begin their campaign against Senegal on Sunday before also facing Algeria and Zimbabwe in Group B.

Khazri has made just four Premier League starts for Sunderland this season having fallen down the pecking order under David Moyes.

Sunderland manager David Moyes looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
Your Comments
