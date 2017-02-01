Morgan Schneiderlin is set to make his first start for Everton in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Stoke City.

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has made two changes ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League clash against Everton at the Bet365 Stadium.

Ibrahim Afellay and Phil Bardsley come in for Xherdan Shaqiri and Glen Johnson, who both have minor knocks, while new signing Saido Berahino is on the bench.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman makes just one change as new signing Morgan Schneiderlin is handed his first start in the Merseyside club's shirt.

As a result, veteran midfielder Gareth Barry drops to the bench to accomodate the former Manchester United man.

Stoke City: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Afellay, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch

Subs: Given, Muniesa, Berahino, Bony, Imbula, Ngoy, Edwards

Everton: Joel, Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Holgate, Coleman, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku

Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Barry, Valencia, Lookman