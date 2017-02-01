Feb 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Everton

Team News: Morgan Schneiderlin to make first Everton start at Stoke City

France's midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (C) kicks the ball during the Euro 2016 friendly football match France vs Serbia at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux on September 7, 2015.
© Getty Images
Morgan Schneiderlin is set to make his first start for Everton in Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Stoke City.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has made two changes ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League clash against Everton at the Bet365 Stadium.

Ibrahim Afellay and Phil Bardsley come in for Xherdan Shaqiri and Glen Johnson, who both have minor knocks, while new signing Saido Berahino is on the bench.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman makes just one change as new signing Morgan Schneiderlin is handed his first start in the Merseyside club's shirt.

As a result, veteran midfielder Gareth Barry drops to the bench to accomodate the former Manchester United man.

Stoke City: Grant, Bardsley, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters, Whelan, Adam, Afellay, Allen, Arnautovic, Crouch
Subs: Given, Muniesa, Berahino, Bony, Imbula, Ngoy, Edwards

Everton: Joel, Baines, Funes Mori, Williams, Holgate, Coleman, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley, Mirallas, Lukaku
Subs: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Lennon, McCarthy, Barry, Valencia, Lookman

Ibrahim Afellay celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
France's midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (C) kicks the ball during the Euro 2016 friendly football match France vs Serbia at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux on September 7, 2015.
Team News: Morgan Schneiderlin to make first Everton start at Stoke City
France's midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin (C) kicks the ball during the Euro 2016 friendly football match France vs Serbia at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux on September 7, 2015.
Team News: Morgan Schneiderlin to make first Everton start at Stoke City
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23135543281544
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2385102936-729
10Burnley2392122533-829
11Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version
