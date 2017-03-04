Glen Johnson and Geoff Cameron return as Stoke City welcome Middlesbrough.

Glen Johnson and Geoff Cameron have both returned as Stoke City welcome Middlesbrough to the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.

Manager Mark Hughes makes two changes from the side that suffered a heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last time out, with a fit-again Cameron making his first start since October alongside Glenn Whelan at defensive midfield.

Johnson, meanwhile, comes into the back four alongside skipper Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi and Erik Pieters as Phil Bardsley drops to the bench.

Peter Crouch continues to lead the line for the Potters with attacking support from Marko Arnautovic, Joe Allen and Ramadan Sobhi.

For this visitors, meanwhile, manager Aitor Karanka makes five changes as Boro look to avoid dropping into the relegation zone this afternoon.

Karanka picks an all-new front three in an expected 4-3-3 formation, with Adama Traore, Gaston Ramirez and Rudy Gestede leading the line and Adam Forshaw, Alvaro Negredo and Cristhian Stuani dropping to the bench.

George Friend returns to the back four after five games out with calf and knee problems, joining up with Ben Gibson, Daniel Ayala and Fabio as Bernardo Espinosa and Stewart Downing miss out.

The other change sees Grant Leadbitter return to the midfield alongside Marten de Roon and Gaston Ramirez.

Elsewhere, Antonio Barragan is named on the bench after missing the last four games with a hamstring injury.

Stoke City: Grant; Johnson, Shawcross, M. Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Cameron; Arnautovic, Allen, Ramadan; Crouch

Subs: Given; Bardsley, Berahino, Afellay, Adam, Diouf, Walters

Middlesbrough: Valdes; Fabio, Ayala, Gibson, Friend; De Roon, Clayton, Leadbitter; Traore, Ramirez, Gestede

Subs: Guzan, Bernardo, Barragan, Guedioura, Forshaw, Stuani, Negredo

Keep up with all of the action from the bet365 Stadium this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.