General view of Britannia Stadium

Stoke City

Xherdan Shaqiri: 'Stoke City can win Premier League title'

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring Stoke's opener against Everton on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri claims that the Potters are capable of winning the Premier League title.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 10:57 UK

Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri has suggested that the club will be capable of winning the Premier League title if the first-team squad is strengthened this summer.

The Potters have just endured their worst league campaign in four seasons after finishing in 13th place in the standings, but that has not stopped Shaqiri claiming that they can shock the football world during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Swiss international has insisted that Mark Hughes's team have the potential to repeat Leicester City's title-winning season from last year.

The 25-year-old is quoted by The Sun as saying: "I'm trying to get the club to the top as leader. But I also want to play for titles again and be in the Champions League.

"We were up and down as a team this season. Now we want to attack again in the summer. The board must strengthen - other clubs will also be doing it. Can Stoke do a Leicester? Yes, I think this is possible."

Shaqiri has scored seven goals in 54 appearances in all competitions during his two years at the Bet365 Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Read Next:
Fletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Xherdan Shaqiri, Mark Hughes, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring Stoke's opener against Everton on December 28, 2015
Xherdan Shaqiri: 'Stoke City can win Premier League title'
 West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Stoke City confirm Darren Fletcher signing
 West Bromwich Albion captain Darren Fletcher in action during the Premier League match against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on August 28, 2016
Report: Darren Fletcher to swap West Bromwich Albion for Stoke City
Five PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?Mignolet: 'Stoke match was turning point'Bournemouth, Watford monitoring Lee Grant?Stoke 'prepare £45m move for Rooney'Bardsley pens extension to Stoke deal
Geoff Cameron signs Stoke City extensionResult: Crouch nets winner as Stoke beat SaintsTeam News: Two changes apiece for Saints, StokeHughes disappointed with Stoke seasonHughes not willing to sell Lee Grant
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
 