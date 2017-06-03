Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri claims that the Potters are capable of winning the Premier League title.

Stoke City winger Xherdan Shaqiri has suggested that the club will be capable of winning the Premier League title if the first-team squad is strengthened this summer.

The Potters have just endured their worst league campaign in four seasons after finishing in 13th place in the standings, but that has not stopped Shaqiri claiming that they can shock the football world during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Swiss international has insisted that Mark Hughes's team have the potential to repeat Leicester City's title-winning season from last year.

The 25-year-old is quoted by The Sun as saying: "I'm trying to get the club to the top as leader. But I also want to play for titles again and be in the Champions League.

"We were up and down as a team this season. Now we want to attack again in the summer. The board must strengthen - other clubs will also be doing it. Can Stoke do a Leicester? Yes, I think this is possible."

Shaqiri has scored seven goals in 54 appearances in all competitions during his two years at the Bet365 Stadium.