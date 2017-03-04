Stoke City manager Mark Hughes challenges Marko Arnautovic to improve his goalscoring record following his brace against Middlesbrough.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has called for Marko Arnautovic to improve his goalscoring record following his brace against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Arnautovic scored both goals in a 2-0 win at the bet365 Stadium to take his tally for the season to six across all competitions.

However, the Austria international has only scored in three of his 23 Premier League appearances this term, and Hughes believes that he can be a lot more dangerous if he consistently performs like he did against Boro.

"He's a big player for us clearly, not only in stature but the way he plays the game. He gives us a threat in behind and has power and pace. When he makes those type of runs across the front it is very difficult for defenders to deal with it," he told reporters.

"He is a big guy with lots of power, and he should do it more often in fairness - get in those situations and create probably more chances and score more goals. When it does come off for him, he is very difficult to stop."

Arnautovic was Stoke's top scorer last season with 11 Premier League goals.