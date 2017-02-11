Mark Hughes: "It was a hard-fought win"

Feb 11, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
1-0
Crystal Palace
Allen (67')
Shawcross (53')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Delaney (16'), Bony (40'), Puncheon (42')

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes admits that his side were pushed hard in their victory over Crystal Palace.
Editor
Filed:
Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 17:52 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that his side were pushed all the way as they claimed a slender victory over relegation-threatened Crystal Palace this afternoon.

A goal from Joe Allen was all that separated the two sides at the bet365 Stadium as Stoke moved up into ninth in the Premier League table.

"It was a hard-fought win I have to say," Hughes told reporters afterwards. "We needed that breakthrough and it was a great goal when it came. "We always felt that we would see the game through to a conclusion once we went ahead, and we restricted Palace to very few opportunities.

"Joe Allen times his runs well, he has an aptitude for it and it was a great finish. We are not in bad shape overall, we are doing OK but now we have to navigate our way through some very difficult games.

"We'll be last on Match of the Day again won't we? It was a war of attrition at times, Palace came here and made life difficult for us. We had to be vigilant but we were always waiting for that breakthrough. We had four good opportunities before we scored."

Next up for Hughes's side is a tough trip to title-chasing Tottenham Hotspur when Premier League action resumes in a fortnight.

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Watford2586112942-1330
13Burnley2492132635-929
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough25410111927-822
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
