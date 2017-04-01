Apr 1, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
StokeStoke City
 

Mark Hughes: 'Xherdan Shaqiri out of Leicester City game'

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring Stoke's opener against Everton on December 28, 2015
© Getty Images
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says that Xherdan Shaqiri will miss this weekend's Premier League clash against Leicester City after aggravating a calf injury.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 31, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has revealed that Xherdan Shaqiri will miss this weekend's Premier League clash against Leicester City, despite featuring for Switzerland during the international break.

Shaqiri has not represented Stoke since picking up a calf injury in January, but he did represent Switzerland during the two-week international break.

It had been thought that the former Bayern Munich attacker would make his Potters return on Saturday afternoon, but Hughes has said that the winger aggravated an existing calf problem while in action for the Swiss national team.

"He wanted to be part of the squad against Chelsea but I thought it would only be from the bench and it could be risky. We thought the international game a week down the line would help his progress," Hughes told reporters.

"We've got to get to the bottom of these calf problems. It's a little bit of a concern to be perfectly honest. At the moment when he steps things up he gets set-backs. I don't think he'll need an operation. He gets a bit of discomfort. He's got to have the means to be able to overcome that.

"When you go away with international squads, it can be short-term thinking rather than long-term. Maybe that's compromised him a little. Doing different things, with a different group. We don't anticipate it will be too long. He won't be available for Burnley but maybe Liverpool."

Shaqiri, 25, has scored three times in 14 Premier League appearances for Stoke this season.

West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Read Next:
Berahino: 'My drink was spiked'
>
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Xherdan Shaqiri, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic (R) celebrates with Croatia's defender Domagoj Vida after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match Italy vs Croatia on November 16, 2014
Report: Four Premier League clubs want Domagoj Vida
 West Brom's Saido Berahino sits on the bench during the game with Newcastle United on December 28, 2015
Saido Berahino says FA drug ban came after nightclub drink spiked
 Mark Hughes greets Antonio Conte during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
Mark Hughes: 'We believe Saido Berahino'
Hughes: 'Shaqiri out of Leicester game'Jack Butland returns to Stoke trainingButland targets return before end of seasonLiverpool investigated for tapping up schoolboy?Jack Butland confused by Arsenal link
Courtois: 'Costa guilty of exaggerating'Hughes: 'We did not target Diego Costa'Conte "pleased" with Costa behaviourHughes: 'Title belongs to Chelsea now'Result: Chelsea battle past Stoke to move 13 clear
> Stoke City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 