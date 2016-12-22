Jack Butland 'still up to three months from return to fitness'

Jack 'I keep on hoping, we'll eat cake by the ocean' Butland is stretchered off during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
© AFP
Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could face another three months on the sidelines having undergone a second round of surgery on his injured ankle.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 13:31 UK

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is still two to three months away from returning to action, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has not played since breaking his ankle during England's friendly against Germany on March 27, suffering a number of setbacks in his recovery from the injury.

Butland was forced to undergo a second round of surgery on the problem last week and could now be sidelined until March 2017, leaving him out of action for almost a year.

The England international was initially expected to return in time for the start of this season, but after aggravating the injury he was left needing an operation in September.

Butland had been due to return from that earlier this month, but after feeling pain during the warm-up to an Under-23 game he has now undergone another procedure.

The continued absence of the highly-rated goalkeeper is likely to force Stoke into the market for a new shot-stopper in January, with Lee Grant thought to be their first choice after he impressed while on loan from Derby County.

Ibrahim Afellay celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
Read Next:
Ibrahim Afellay in line for Stoke return
>
View our homepages for Jack Butland, Lee Grant, Football
Your Comments
More Stoke City News
Jack 'I keep on hoping, we'll eat cake by the ocean' Butland is stretchered off during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Jack Butland 'still up to three months from return to fitness'
 Ibrahim Afellay celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
Ibrahim Afellay in line for Stoke City return against Liverpool
 The delightful Jamie Vardy in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy handed three-match ban
Shaqiri reveals Liverpool interestPieters yellow transferred to Martins IndiCrouch attracting interest from Premier League?Four Prem sides 'monitoring Saido Berahino'Report: Bony weighing up Far East offers
Jack Butland undergoes more surgeryHughes: 'Vardy deserved red card'Hughes: 'We were lacking spark and energy'Result: Daniel Amartey earns Leicester a pointTeam News: Schmeichel back for Foxes
> Stoke City Homepage
More England News
Chelsea first team assistant coach Steve Holland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Britannia Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Chelsea coach Steve Holland named England assistant
 Jack 'I keep on hoping, we'll eat cake by the ocean' Butland is stretchered off during the international friendly between Germany and England on March 26, 2016
Jack Butland 'still up to three months from return to fitness'
 A general view of the entrance of the Football Association's National Football Centre is pictured at St George's Park in Burton-Upon-Trent in central England, on October 9, 2012
Karamoko Dembele makes England age-grade debut
FA to appeal FIFA fine over poppiesHome nations handed fines for poppy displaysFA and Nike extend England kit dealHodgson 'scarred' by England experienceTerry to join Southgate's England team?
Hodgson: 'Rooney has England future'Hodgson endorses Southgate appointmentRoy Hodgson wants management returnFrank Lampard to join Southgate's team? Lee leaves role as England assistant boss
> England Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version