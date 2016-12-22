Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland could face another three months on the sidelines having undergone a second round of surgery on his injured ankle.

The 23-year-old has not played since breaking his ankle during England's friendly against Germany on March 27, suffering a number of setbacks in his recovery from the injury.

Butland was forced to undergo a second round of surgery on the problem last week and could now be sidelined until March 2017, leaving him out of action for almost a year.

The England international was initially expected to return in time for the start of this season, but after aggravating the injury he was left needing an operation in September.

Butland had been due to return from that earlier this month, but after feeling pain during the warm-up to an Under-23 game he has now undergone another procedure.

The continued absence of the highly-rated goalkeeper is likely to force Stoke into the market for a new shot-stopper in January, with Lee Grant thought to be their first choice after he impressed while on loan from Derby County.