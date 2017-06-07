Former Aston Villa boss Remi Garde will reportedly return to management with Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

Standard Liege have reportedly decided to appoint Remi Garde as their new manager.

Garde has been out of work since being sacked as manager of Aston Villa during the 2015-16 campaign where they were relegated from the Premier League.

Since then, he has allegedly turned down a role with the French Football Federation but according to reports in France, he is now likely to make the move to Belgium.

Standard Liege are looking for a new boss after only finishing in ninth place in the top flight last season, as many as 22 points adrift of champions Anderlecht.

Before his disastrous spell at Villa where he won just three times in 23 matches, Garde enjoyed a successful period with Lyon where he won 84 of 166 fixtures in charge as well as lifting the Coupe de France in 2012.