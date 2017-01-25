Jan 25, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Celtic Park
Celtic
1-0
St Johnstone
Boyata (72')
Gordon (81')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Craig (17'), Paton (76')

Result: Celtic defeat St Johnstone to equal Lisbon Lions record

Dedryk Boyata of Celtic makes his debut during the Pre Season Friendly between Celtic and De Bosh at St. Mirren Park on July 01, 2015
© Getty Images
Celtic equal their all-time record of 26 matches unbeaten by seeing off St Johnstone.
Celtic have defeated St Johnstone 1-0 to go 26 matches without defeat and equal the unbeaten record set by the famous 'Lisbon Lions' side of the 1960s.

Brendan Rodgers's team pulled off the feat thanks to Dedryck Boyata's goal in the 72nd minute.

Celtic's record of 26 matches unbeaten was originally set by Jock Stein's side in 1966, a team which went on to win the European Cup.

The current generation Hoops, who are 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, can break the record if they avoid defeat against Hearts on Sunday.

Scott Brown of Celtic FC looks on during the UEFA Champions League, Group H match between FC Barcelona and Celtic FC at the Camp Nou Stadium on December 11, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic21201055144161
2RangersRangers2111642821739
3Aberdeen20114535191637
4Hearts2187638261231
5St Johnstone217772525028
6Ross County215882336-1323
7Partick Thistle215792429-522
8Dundee2164112128-722
9Motherwell205692533-821
10Kilmarnock214891635-1920
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton2121182131-1017
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness2137112640-1416
> Full Version