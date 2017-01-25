Celtic equal their all-time record of 26 matches unbeaten by seeing off St Johnstone.

Celtic have defeated St Johnstone 1-0 to go 26 matches without defeat and equal the unbeaten record set by the famous 'Lisbon Lions' side of the 1960s.

Brendan Rodgers's team pulled off the feat thanks to Dedryck Boyata's goal in the 72nd minute.

Celtic's record of 26 matches unbeaten was originally set by Jock Stein's side in 1966, a team which went on to win the European Cup.

The current generation Hoops, who are 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, can break the record if they avoid defeat against Hearts on Sunday.