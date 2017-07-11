Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Wimmer reiterates his desire to leave the club this summer, but hopes to remain in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old is eager to leave White Hart Lane in search of more regular first-team football having made just four Premier League starts last season and only 15 league appearances since his 2015 move from FC Koln.

Wimmer has been linked with a return to Koln, but Southampton have also been credited with an interest and the Austrian admitted that his preference would be to stay in England.

"It would be the most beautiful to stay in the Premier League. Twenty-four years is exactly the age at which it is most important to play regularly and not only have to train week after week and have to sit down on the bench at the game," he is quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

"In the next few days and weeks, the main focus will certainly be placed on what is there for offers, and we will definitely look around, it's time to look for something, where the chances of regular use are again higher.

"In Cologne, I experienced three super years. I believe that Cologne is always a very nice step for me, you have to look at what happens. But I would prefer it if I could remain in the Premier League."

Tottenham are thought to be holding out for a bid of £20m for the centre-back.