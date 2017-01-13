A report claims that 24-year-old midfielder Tom Carroll is close to completing a £4.5m move from Tottenham Hotspur to Swansea City.

Tom Carroll is reportedly close to completing a £4.5m move from Tottenham Hotspur to Swansea City.

On Thursday, Swansea boss Paul Clement confirmed that his club were "in talks" with Spurs over the transfer of Carroll, who has struggled for regular action at White Hart Lane this season.

According to Sky Sports News, the 24-year-old is currently en route to the Liberty Stadium to finalise terms and is expected to sign on the dotted line late on Friday night.

Carroll made 13 league appearances for Swansea during a loan spell during the 2014-15 campaign.

The former England Under-21 international was a regular for Spurs last season - appearing 27 times in all competitions - but has only played one minute of Premier League football for the London club this term.