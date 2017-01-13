New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Tom Carroll 'closing on Swansea City move'

Tom Carroll of Tottenham Hotspur FC in action during the UEFA Europe League match between Qarabag FK and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on November 26, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
© Getty Images
A report claims that 24-year-old midfielder Tom Carroll is close to completing a £4.5m move from Tottenham Hotspur to Swansea City.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 20:26 UK

Tom Carroll is reportedly close to completing a £4.5m move from Tottenham Hotspur to Swansea City.

On Thursday, Swansea boss Paul Clement confirmed that his club were "in talks" with Spurs over the transfer of Carroll, who has struggled for regular action at White Hart Lane this season.

According to Sky Sports News, the 24-year-old is currently en route to the Liberty Stadium to finalise terms and is expected to sign on the dotted line late on Friday night.

Carroll made 13 league appearances for Swansea during a loan spell during the 2014-15 campaign.

The former England Under-21 international was a regular for Spurs last season - appearing 27 times in all competitions - but has only played one minute of Premier League football for the London club this term.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Read Next:
Clement confirms Carroll, Olsson talks
>
View our homepages for Tom Carroll, Paul Clement, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tom Carroll of Tottenham Hotspur FC in action during the UEFA Europe League match between Qarabag FK and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on November 26, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Tom Carroll 'closing on Swansea City move'
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Paul Clement confirms Tom Carroll, Martin Olsson talks
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Dele Alli 'to receive wage boost'
Pochettino: 'We must build on Chelsea win'Spurs 'consider Nico Gaitan swoop'Adam Lallana 'set for new Liverpool deal'United, City to battle for Spurs duo?Spurs to sign highly-rated French teenager?
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundEric Dier: "Spurs have to win things"Harry Kane celebrates birth of first childBruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'Pochettino admits Janssen struggles
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Swansea City News
Tom Carroll of Tottenham Hotspur FC in action during the UEFA Europe League match between Qarabag FK and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on November 26, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Tom Carroll 'closing on Swansea City move'
 Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Estoril Praia at the Philips Stadium on September 18, 2014
Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Paul Clement confirms Tom Carroll, Martin Olsson talks
Mesut Ozil back for Swansea City tripPreview: Swansea City vs. ArsenalClement relishing Premier League debutClement wants to keep in-demand duoMakelele joins Swansea coaching staff
Swansea, Norwich agree Martin Olsson fee?Neil Taylor facing spell on sidelinesSwansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'PL trio 'interested in Porto striker'PSG to enter race for Fernando Llorente?
> Swansea City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand