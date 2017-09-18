New Transfer Talk header

Mauricio Pochettino plays down Dele Alli contract rumours

Dele Alli in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley on August 27, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino suggests that discussions over a new contract for Dele Alli are not ongoing, contrary to reports in the British press at the weekend.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that reports regarding a new contract offer for midfielder Dele Alli are purely 'rumours'.

It was suggested in the British press at the weekend that the England international was in line for another new long-term deal, despite only agreeing fresh terms a year ago.

Spurs were said to be prepared to bow to the 21-year-old's demands by offering him hefty wages, putting him alongside skipper Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane as the club's highest earners.

Pochettino is unaware of any such discussions talking place, though, while also denying claims that he gave Alli advice over which agent to hire as he reportedly prepares to split from his current representatives.

"Like always I tell you, when something happens or if a decision happens the club will communicate but that is a rumour," he told reporters.

"He didn't ask about [his representative] and it's his business. Of course, every single player can ask me and can knock my door. I am open to giving advice but he didn't ask me and I cannot say more."

Alli, understood to be on £80,000 a week at Spurs, has two goals to his name from five Premier League outings this term.

Your Comments
