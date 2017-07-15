Tottenham Hotspur confirm that they have agreed to sell Federico Fazio to Roma on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old spent the entire 2016-17 campaign on loan with the Serie A club, making 48 appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals along the way.

The initial loan deal contained an option to buy, and Roma have now triggered that clause in a transfer worth a reported £2.75m.

We have reached an agreement with @OfficialASRoma for the permanent transfer of @Fede2Fazio. We wish Federico all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/0VumzgkFf5 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 15, 2017

Fazio leaves Spurs having made just 32 appearances for the club following his 2014 arrival.