Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he is "still waiting" for Spurs to offer him a new deal.

The Belgian international moved to White Hart Lane from Atletico Madrid in 2015 after impressing during a loan spell with Southampton during the 2014-15 campaign.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2020, but it is understood that the defender wants parity with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris when it comes to wage.

Alderweireld has played down suggestions that he could look to leave Mauricio Pochettino's side this summer, but has conceded that there are discussions that need to take place.

"I'm still waiting for a contract proposal, but in my mind I'm playing for Spurs next season. There is no talk now, so it's all rumours, because if there's no talk there's no rejection as well. We will see in the future how it will go," Alderweireld told reporters.

Manchester United and Inter Milan are both said to be closely monitoring developments.