Team News: Moussa Sissoko recalled to Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup

Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at White Hart Lane on September 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is handed a recall for his side's Premier League clash at Southampton.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 19:08 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been handed a recall for his side's Premier League clash at Southampton.

Sissoko comes in for Harry Winks in what is the only change made by Mauricio Pochettino after Spurs beat Burnley on December 18.

It had been suggested that Toby Alderweireld could return to the team but he remains out through injury, but Vincent Janssen takes his place on the bench after a spell on the sidelines.

As for Southampton, Claude Puel has opted to make four alterations to the team which got the better of Bournemouth 10 days ago.

Jose Fonte, Steven Davis, James Ward-Prowse and Oriol Romeu all come into the team, with Jordy Clasie, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harrison Reed and Maya Yoshida dropping out.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Van Dijk, Fonte, Bertrand, Ward-Prowse, Davis, Romeu, Boufal, Redmond, Rodriguez
Subs: Taylor, Yoshida, Long, Tadic, Martina, Reed, Hojbjerg

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Dembele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.
Subs: Vorm, Davies, Wimmer, Winks, Nkoudou, Son, Janssen

Follow the game at St Mary's with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
