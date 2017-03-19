Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse calls on his side to earn victory over Tottenham Hotspur before heading into the looming international break.

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has called on his teammates to take some momentum into the looming international break by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend.

Spurs currently find themselves in second place in the league standings, but Saints man Ward-Prowse has urged his side to build on their recent wins over Sunderland and Watford with victory at White Hart Lane.

"We showed great character in the way that we bounced back and showed the depth of that character in the win at Watford," Ward-Prowse told the club's official website.

"Football revolves around momentum and I think we can carry into the Tottenham game.

"They've got a bit of momentum themselves and I think it'll be an important game to win heading into that international break."

Claude Puel's Southampton occupy 10th spot in the table after 26 games played.