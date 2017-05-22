Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama says that the team have "nothing to worry about" next season as they prepare a temporary move to Wembley.

The London club will play their home games at national stadium during the 2017-18 campaign while construction continues on their new stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's men staged their home European fixtures at Wembley this season, but they managed to win just one of their four outings.

Despite failing to win the Premier League title this season, Spurs finished with the best attack and defence records of the campaign, and sealing second spot was their best finish in the league 1963.

"We are really happy to end the season this way," Wanyama told Tottenham's official website. "There is nothing to worry about, we are building a special thing. Hopefully come next season we will improve and be better."

Harry Kane scooped the Golden Boot for a second season in a row after scoring 29 goals.