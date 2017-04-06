Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen admits that he hopes Chelsea "get stressed" during the remaining fixtures in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted that his side must continue to pressurise Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

Over the last two games, Spurs have reduced the gap to the leaders to seven points, and that will become four should the North London outfit defeat Watford ahead of Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth.

Vertonghen has acknowledged that Chelsea look "very strong", but he has called upon his team to do everything they can to force the Blues into a mistake.

The 29-year-old told reporters: "Chelsea are looking very strong. We can't stop pushing and dreaming of that league but they had a big win and obviously the gap is still seven points.

"They have got a couple of big games coming up and we have to keep winning and hopefully they get a bit stressed."

Vertonghen has made 33 starts for Spurs in all competitions this season.