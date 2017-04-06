General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Jan Vertonghen: 'Tottenham Hotspur hope Chelsea get stressed'

Big Jan Vertonghen back in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen admits that he hopes Chelsea "get stressed" during the remaining fixtures in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 18:40 UK

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has admitted that his side must continue to pressurise Chelsea in the race for the Premier League title.

Over the last two games, Spurs have reduced the gap to the leaders to seven points, and that will become four should the North London outfit defeat Watford ahead of Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth.

Vertonghen has acknowledged that Chelsea look "very strong", but he has called upon his team to do everything they can to force the Blues into a mistake.

The 29-year-old told reporters: "Chelsea are looking very strong. We can't stop pushing and dreaming of that league but they had a big win and obviously the gap is still seven points.

"They have got a couple of big games coming up and we have to keep winning and hopefully they get a bit stressed."

Vertonghen has made 33 starts for Spurs in all competitions this season.

Big Jan Vertonghen back in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Vertonghen: Catching Chelsea "very hard"
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
