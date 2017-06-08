Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is confident that the club now have the "power and strength" to keep hold of their star players.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has said that he is confident the club will be able to hold on to their star players this summer.

The likes of Kyle Walker, Danny Rose and Christian Eriksen have all been linked with moves away when the transfer window reopens following impressive campaigns that helped Spurs to their best league finish since 1963.

Some of Europe's biggest clubs are understood to be keeping tabs on Tottenham's players, but Vertonghen believes that Spurs are now big enough in their own right to ward off interest from elsewhere.

"These guys showed their importance for us last season and for a couple of seasons now," he told Sky Sports News.

"I think Tottenham has the power and strength to keep guys like that in the team these days. I really hope they all stay and we can all push together for something very nice next season."

Vertonghen made 42 appearances for Tottenham to help them finish as Premier League runners-up last season.