Tottenham Hotspur defender Kieran Trippier has said that he believes Serge Aurier will prove to be a "great signing" for the club following his summer arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Aurier was brought to the club to provide competition for Trippier following the sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, with the Ivory Coast international enjoying an impressive debut during the midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

Trippier returned to the starting lineup for Saturday's disappointing 0-0 draw with Swansea City at Wembley, although Aurier again made an impact off the bench when he saw a late penalty appeal controversially turned down.

"He's a good player, a powerful, funny lad, his English is OK. But no, he's a great signing for us with [Davinson] Sanchez as well, with Juan [Foyth] and [Fernando] Llorente as well," Trippier told reporters.

"They are good signings, it's good competition for everybody in the team. [Serge] has got pace, power. He has got good delivery on him as well. I think he has settled in nice and easily as well.

"He is a character, he has a bit of banter about him playing all of his French music and stuff and he's settled in."

Aurier could make his first Premier League start for Spurs when they take on London rivals West Ham United next weekend.