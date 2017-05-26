May 26, 2017 at 1pm UK at ​Hong Kong Stadium
KitcheeKitchee
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Tottenham Hotspur to play friendly in Hong Kong

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur announce that they will travel to Hong Kong to play a post-season friendly on May 26.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 11:17 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they will play a friendly against Kitchee on May 26.

Spurs end their Premier League campaign with a game at Hull City on Sunday, May 21, but it has been revealed that they will travel to Hong Kong soon after the completion of their domestic schedule.

The match - to be played at the Hong Kong Stadium - will represent the club's third visit to the country after previous trips in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino told the club's official website: "We are delighted to accept the invitation to return to Hong Kong to play against one of their top clubs Kitchee SC and play our part in the anniversary celebrations.

"We are aware of our growing popularity across Asia. This latest visit represents a great chance for us to engage with our loyal fans in the region and thank them for their fantastic support and the commitment they make to watching us at any hour of the day or night.

"It promises to be a fantastic experience for all the staff and players, some whom will be visiting Hong Kong for the first time, and a great way to conclude what has been an exciting season for the Club."

Spurs will also play fixtures in the United States - at the end of July - ahead of the next campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino hits out at excessive rumours
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
N'Golo Kante in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Chelsea on March 18, 2017
N'Golo Kante wins Football Writers' Association Football of the Year award
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Tottenham Hotspur have advantage over Chelsea'
 Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on October 22, 2016
Arsenal 'join £30m race for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha'
Spurs to play friendly in Hong KongPochettino: 'Title race not finished'Dier: 'Winning title nearly impossible'Result: West Ham derail Tottenham's title bidTeam News: Andy Carroll misses out for West Ham
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedThree Spurs players on April POTM shortlistPochettino hits out at excessive rumoursMan City in running to sign Luke Shaw?Pochettino plays down Walker rotation
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Kitchee News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur to play friendly in Hong Kong
 Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj during a warm-up on May 19, 2013
Adnan Januzaj delighted with first goal for Manchester United
 Chris Smalling
Manchester United's Chris Smalling: "I should have scored a hat-trick'
Result: United put five past KitcheeLive Commentary: Kitchee 2-5 Man Utd - as it happenedTeam News: Big names rested by MoyesUnited cancel open training sessionKagawa to miss rest of Asia tour
Moyes concerned by Hong Kong pitch
> Kitchee Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 