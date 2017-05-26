Tottenham Hotspur announce that they will travel to Hong Kong to play a post-season friendly on May 26.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that they will play a friendly against Kitchee on May 26.

Spurs end their Premier League campaign with a game at Hull City on Sunday, May 21, but it has been revealed that they will travel to Hong Kong soon after the completion of their domestic schedule.

The match - to be played at the Hong Kong Stadium - will represent the club's third visit to the country after previous trips in 2009 and 2013 respectively.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino told the club's official website: "We are delighted to accept the invitation to return to Hong Kong to play against one of their top clubs Kitchee SC and play our part in the anniversary celebrations.

"We are aware of our growing popularity across Asia. This latest visit represents a great chance for us to engage with our loyal fans in the region and thank them for their fantastic support and the commitment they make to watching us at any hour of the day or night.

"It promises to be a fantastic experience for all the staff and players, some whom will be visiting Hong Kong for the first time, and a great way to conclude what has been an exciting season for the Club."

Spurs will also play fixtures in the United States - at the end of July - ahead of the next campaign.