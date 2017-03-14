Spain 'eye Harry Winks call-up'

A report claims that Spain are considering a call-up for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks, who has Spanish grandparents.

Spain are reportedly considering a shock international call-up for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks.

The 21-year-old has represented England at Under-17, Under-18, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level, but has not yet been called up to the senior side.

The central midfielder has Spanish grandparents and according to various reports from Spain, La Roja are investigating whether the Spurs youngster might be eligible to represent their senior team.

Winks, who was born in Hertfordshire, came through the youth system at Spurs and has already made 30 appearances in all competitions for his Premier League club this season.

The defensive midfielder made his England Under-21 debut in last November's friendly with France.