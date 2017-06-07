Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min says that he and his teammates remain hungry for success after their best-ever performance in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has insisted that he and his teammates still have work to do in order to produce their best football.

This season, Spurs posted their best-ever return in the Premier League with 86 points only being good enough to earn the runners-up spot behind champions Chelsea.

However, the South Korean has reiterated that he and his teammates remain hungry in their pursuit of silverware during the next campaign.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "We have many, many things we have to learn. We've had some great games and we've had some not so good performances for the team or for myself as well – we have to learn from this.

"We are still a young team and we are hungry. I can see in every training session everyone is hungry and this is very important for our future."

Son contributed 11 goals and six assists in 34 league appearances this season.