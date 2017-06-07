General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min: 'Tottenham Hotspur are hungry for success'

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min says that he and his teammates remain hungry for success after their best-ever performance in the Premier League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 18:17 UK

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has insisted that he and his teammates still have work to do in order to produce their best football.

This season, Spurs posted their best-ever return in the Premier League with 86 points only being good enough to earn the runners-up spot behind champions Chelsea.

However, the South Korean has reiterated that he and his teammates remain hungry in their pursuit of silverware during the next campaign.

The 24-year-old told the club's official website: "We have many, many things we have to learn. We've had some great games and we've had some not so good performances for the team or for myself as well – we have to learn from this.

"We are still a young team and we are hungry. I can see in every training session everyone is hungry and this is very important for our future."

Son contributed 11 goals and six assists in 34 league appearances this season.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Walker ignoring speculation over future
