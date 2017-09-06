Serge Aurier: 'Paris Saint-Germain did not respect my true worth'

Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
© Getty Images
Serge Aurier insists that he proved during his three years with Paris Saint-Germain that he was the "most influential defender" in Ligue 1, but he was keen to move on.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Serge Aurier has claimed that he turned down a new long-term deal with Paris Saint-Germain as he wanted to experience 'a new life' at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Ivory Coast international was snapped up by Spurs on a five-year contract on deadline day, bringing an end to his controversial spell in the French capital.

Aurier was at the centre of a number of off-the-field incidents during his three years with PSG, but he hopes that a change of scenery will be enough for him to prove that he is among the continent's best right-backs.

"I wanted a new life because PSG didn't respect my true worth," he told The Sun. "They dwelt on other matters beside football. Statistically speaking, I am the most influential defender in Ligue 1 between 2013 and now. I have also won nine trophies with PSG.

"There are more striking things about my career than what happened off the field, but this is what they preferred to linger over. I feel free now. PSG offered me a new three-year deal, but I have left them for a new adventure. I turned them down for a number of reasons. I want to discover a new way of life.

"I got on well with everyone at the club - bosses, players, coaches and fans - and the proof comes from the fact they wanted to keep me. But I had to think of myself. It is a personal decision. I had some business with the police that was blown up by the media in Europe.

"Normally when a matter goes on for a year or more they move on to something else. But in my case, there was far too much of a fuss. If I hadn't been mentally strong I would have cracked up."

Among Aurier's list of misdemeanours is a two-month suspended jail sentence last summer for attacking a police officer in Paris, which was later downgraded on appeal.

Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea, Spurs miss out on Meunier?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Serge Aurier, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Milan Skriniar appears to kick Dele Alli during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
Ian Wright: 'Dele Alli naive and daft'
 Vincent Janssen in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 14, 2016
Vincent Janssen 'to be frozen out at Tottenham Hotspur'
 Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Serge Aurier: 'Paris Saint-Germain did not respect my true worth'
Chelsea, Spurs miss out on Meunier?Clubs from England, Italy keen on Rafinha?Hart: 'World is watching Dele Alli'Walker pokes fun at Alli's rude gestureAlli's abusive gesture 'aimed at Walker'
Alli to face punishment for rude gesture?Vertonghen backs Sanchez to succeedVincent Janssen, Erik Lamela miss UCL cutLingard, Maguire cut from England squadAdvisor demands new deal for Alderweireld
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Paris Saint-Germain's Ivorian defender Serge Aurier celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Paris Saint-Germain at the Arena Lviv, in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, on September 30,
Serge Aurier: 'Paris Saint-Germain did not respect my true worth'
 Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu gives a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 7, 2015
Neymar slams Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Instagram
 Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Neymar transfer has changed market forever'
Chelsea, Spurs miss out on Meunier?Wenger: 'Mbappe too expensive for Arsenal'La Liga calls for UEFA to investigate Man CityLorenzo Callegari: 'I wanted Genoa move'Giggs: 'Transfer market is ridiculous'
Soler: 'Neymar deal affected Barcelona'Barca 'told to pay £73m for Di Maria'PSG "very confident" of passing FFP testsUEFA open FFP investigation into PSGSpurs LGBT fan group responds to Aurier signing
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
 