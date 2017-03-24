Former England captain Bryan Robson admits that Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Dele Alli could have a vital role to play for his country on the international stage.

Alli has produced two impressive seasons at Spurs and was arguably the standout player for Gareth Southgate's England side during their recent 1-0 friendly defeat to Germany, leading Robson to hint that the 20-year-old could have an important role to play for his country.

"He's a great player, there's no getting away from that – he can score goals, he's got great energy levels, very good technical ability," said Robson, according to Omnisport.

"He can be a big part for England. You always need top-class players to do well in any competition, so hopefully he'll come through and be a top-class player for England.

"If you get that then you've got a chance of doing well in competitions."

Alli has so far made 16 senior appearances for England, scoring two goals in the process.