Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur must build on Chelsea win'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino urges his side to build on their victory over Chelsea having seen a dip in form following an earlier triumph over Man City.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged his side to build on their 2-0 victory over Premier League leaders Chelsea last time out.

Spurs welcome West Bromwich Albion to White Hart Lane on Saturday having won their last six matches in all competitions, the most recent of which saw them end Chelsea's 13-game winning streak in the Premier League.

Tottenham were also the team to end Manchester City's perfect start under Pep Guardiola earlier this season, but they won just one of their next 10 matches across all competitions after that victory and Pochettino is hopeful that they will not suffer a similar fate this time around.

"Remember a few months ago after City, I think now it's a moment to show we learned. We have in front a very tough game and we need to show that we learned from a few months ago. If you remember we dropped our performance a bit after a fantastic victory. After Chelsea it's a great opportunity to show that we deserve it and to keep our momentum is key," he told reporters.

"I was pleased after Chelsea because it wasn't our best game but we were able to compete. That's what we missed a little bit last season, to compete better in some games. Today it's about maturity and learning from this period. It doesn't mean that we will win every game. It's important to show that maturity we did against Chelsea, that is important for trying to be more realistic and fighting for a bigger objective.

"It will be a difficult game. If you saw the games West Brom played against Chelsea or Arsenal, they were very well organised. We expect a very tough game and it's certain they will make it very difficult for us. They will put us in a very difficult situation without space to play - it will be difficult to find space to create a lot of chances. But we have time to work and we will see what happens. We are focused and we know we need to play then it's about delivery and finding that space on the pitch to create lots of chances. In Premier League, it's always tough to find that space to create."

Spurs have not beaten the Baggies at White Hart Lane since January 2012.

