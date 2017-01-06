Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino describes Christian Eriksen as a "very talented player" who is still developing his all-round game.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has urged Christian Eriksen to 'take his performances to another level' after his recent impressive form.

The 23-year-old took time to get going this term but has now supplied eight assists for his teammates, including both crosses for Dele Alli in the 2-0 win over Chelsea.

Eriksen also has seven goals of his own in all competitions this term, but Pochettino is adamant that the Denmark international still has even more to give and can continue to improve his all-round game at White Hart Lane.

"He's a very talented player and we're very happy with him," he told reporters. "But he's another player that can improve. In the last few months he's improved a lot. We need to push him to try to get another level."

Spurs, who signed Eriksen from Ajax for a fee of £11.5m in 2013, turn their attention to FA Cup action this weekend with a home tie against Aston Villa.