May 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
1-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Lanzini (65')
Noble (16'), Reid (38'), Lanzini (67'), Byram (71')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Walker (12'), Trippier (95')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Title race not finished'

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that the race for the Premier League title "is not over" despite Friday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 23:15 UK

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea, despite Friday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United leaving Spurs four points off the pace.

Chelsea can land the title if they win their next two matches against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, but Pochettino has insisted that the race for crown "is not over".

"It is true we deserved more during the game but I felt it was difficult to show more of our game," Pochettino told BBC Sport.

"We started the second half a little bit sloppy, we conceded in the space and the way we conceded the goal in this type of football, when you are fighting for the big things, you feel disappointed. We tried, it was difficult, the performance was not the best.

"It will be difficult [to win the title]. With three games to play. You have to try to give your best. Now we move forward. It is not over. It is true that it will be difficult. Now we have to wait but thinking that it will be difficult to catch Chelsea."

Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute as Tottenham, who are now four points off league leaders Chelsea, saw their nine-game winning run in the Premier League come to an end.

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino plays down Walker rotation
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Manuel Lanzini, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
West Ham United's Croatian manager Slaven Bilic (L) greets Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane in north Lond
Live Commentary: West Ham United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United scores against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on May 5, 2017
Result: West Ham United derail Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title bid
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Title race not finished'
Dier: 'Winning title nearly impossible'Team News: Andy Carroll misses out for West HamThree Spurs players on April POTM shortlistPochettino hits out at excessive rumoursMan City in running to sign Luke Shaw?
Pochettino plays down Walker rotationPreview: West Ham United vs. Tottenham HotspurBilic: 'I've nothing but praise for Spurs'Joshua King plays down Spurs speculationReport: PL trio monitor Sandro Ramirez
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 