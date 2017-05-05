Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that the race for the Premier League title "is not over" despite Friday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea, despite Friday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United leaving Spurs four points off the pace.

Chelsea can land the title if they win their next two matches against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion, but Pochettino has insisted that the race for crown "is not over".

"It is true we deserved more during the game but I felt it was difficult to show more of our game," Pochettino told BBC Sport.

"We started the second half a little bit sloppy, we conceded in the space and the way we conceded the goal in this type of football, when you are fighting for the big things, you feel disappointed. We tried, it was difficult, the performance was not the best.

"It will be difficult [to win the title]. With three games to play. You have to try to give your best. Now we move forward. It is not over. It is true that it will be difficult. Now we have to wait but thinking that it will be difficult to catch Chelsea."

Manuel Lanzini scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute as Tottenham, who are now four points off league leaders Chelsea, saw their nine-game winning run in the Premier League come to an end.