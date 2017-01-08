Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be among the frontrunners to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants have identified the Argentine as a potential successor to Luis Enrique, according to the Daily Star.

Pochettino, who helped Spurs secure Champions League football last season, has prior experience in La Liga, having managed Espanyol between 2009 and 2012.

It remains unconfirmed whether Enrique will continue coaching Barca beyond the current campaign, with the Spaniard yet to commit to a new contract and reports suggesting he is planning to step down in the summer.

Pochettino is said to be among the frontrunners to replace him in the hotseat, despite having agreed a new deal with Spurs last summer.