Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino admits that his side "feel very comfortable" at White Hart Lane and are already upset at the thought of not playing there.
Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur are being driven on to success this season by the thought of paying a special farewell to their White Hart Lane home.

The Lilywhites are the only Premier League team yet to taste defeat on their own patch this term and have won eight in succession in North London.

Spurs are now looking to make it nine on the bounce when welcoming Everton on Sunday afternoon, something that they last achieved in 1987, but Pochettino confesses to feeling emotional as the games continue to tick down at the famous venue.

"It's true that it's special this season at White Hart Lane. We can all feel it," he told reporters. "You can feel that it's very special every time that we play. The people are more open to helping the team, the team is more focused, trying to pay back the supporters for that support.

"And yes, I think it's special. It's a moment when you start to feel very comfortable there. You start to miss it before you leave. Every time you are there, you miss it."

Spurs have seven more games left to play at White Hart Lane, including an FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall next weekend, before upping preparations to move next door to their new £700m stadium in 2018.

