Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that criticism towards him from Southampton fans for leaving St Mary's is a sign that they cared about him.

The Argentine moved to White Hart Lane in 2014 after leading Saints to eighth in the table, then the club's highest ever finish in the Premier League, and some fans of the South Coast club felt aggrieved about the decision.

Southampton supporters wore orange in support of successor boss Ronald Koeman when Pochettino first returned to St Mary's in 2015 but, ahead of Tottenham's trip to Saints on Wednesday night, he claims that he has taken that as a compliment.

"For me it was difficult, it's true," Pochettino said. "The first day, I remember my first game back there, they prepared the orange day to try to upset me.

"But in the same way they showed their love for me because if they ignore me it's because they never cared for me. If they want to show their love for another manager it was because it was hard for them.

"But I think we need to show full respect to the club and our former fans but it is normal when the people love you and you take a decision that is not for them, it's normal that they are a little bit upset about the decision. You can respect that."

Spurs are unbeaten in their two encounters against Southampton at St Mary's under Pochettino.