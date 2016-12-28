Dec 28, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Southampton fans cared about me'

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on on September 14, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes that criticism from Southampton fans for his departure from St Mary's is a sign that they cared about him.
Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 09:54 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that criticism towards him from Southampton fans for leaving St Mary's is a sign that they cared about him.

The Argentine moved to White Hart Lane in 2014 after leading Saints to eighth in the table, then the club's highest ever finish in the Premier League, and some fans of the South Coast club felt aggrieved about the decision.

Southampton supporters wore orange in support of successor boss Ronald Koeman when Pochettino first returned to St Mary's in 2015 but, ahead of Tottenham's trip to Saints on Wednesday night, he claims that he has taken that as a compliment.

"For me it was difficult, it's true," Pochettino said. "The first day, I remember my first game back there, they prepared the orange day to try to upset me.

"But in the same way they showed their love for me because if they ignore me it's because they never cared for me. If they want to show their love for another manager it was because it was hard for them.

"But I think we need to show full respect to the club and our former fans but it is normal when the people love you and you take a decision that is not for them, it's normal that they are a little bit upset about the decision. You can respect that."

Spurs are unbeaten in their two encounters against Southampton at St Mary's under Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Prolonged break no advantage for Tottenham Hotspur'
 Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on on September 14, 2016
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offer Toby Alderweireld contract extension
More Southampton News
Oriol Romeu in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Oriol Romeu: 'I could not turn down Barcelona'
 Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on on September 14, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Southampton fans cared about me'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Southampton increase Virgil van Dijk valuation?
