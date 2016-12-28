Dec 28, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Prolonged break no advantage for Tottenham Hotspur'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino claims that, while it was nice to have Boxing Day free, his side do not hold an unfair advantage over their rivals.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 23:00 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur do not have an unfair advantage over their Premier League rivals following their 10-day break ahead of Wednesday's meeting with Southampton.

The Lilywhites were last in action on December 18 against Burnley, meaning a prolonged period of rest for Pochettino's players during what is usually the most congested run in the football calendar.

Spurs then have another four days off before facing Watford on New Year's Day, but Pochettino has played down the importance of the festive fixture scheduling and says that all teams are on a fair footing.

"It's a break that we've used to try to work to improve different aspects of our team but all the teams are in the same position in the end," he told the club's official website.

"I think it's been a good opportunity to be calm, be relaxed and spend time with our families [on Christmas Day] but in the end it will be tough for all the teams. Southampton are playing very well, they beat Bournemouth in their last game and it will be difficult.

"We will try to keep our performance, be clinical and try to win the game because that is our challenge. But in the same way we know that it will be tough because Southampton have very good players."

Pochettino spent 18 months in charge of Southampton before jumping ship to join Spurs in May 2014.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
Alderweireld fit for Southampton clash
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Prolonged break no advantage for Tottenham Hotspur'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Report: Tottenham Hotspur to offer Toby Alderweireld contract extension
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Ronald Koeman planning Ross Barkley, Moussa Sissoko swap deal?
Alderweireld fit for Southampton clashPochettino: 'Spurs can win PL title'Pochettino: 'China money not dangerous to PL'Pochettino backs 'world-class' KaneReport: Spurs rekindle Meyer interest
Spurs hand new deal to Michel VormReport: PSG consider Son swoopHugo Lloris signs new Tottenham dealReport: Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exitShearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version