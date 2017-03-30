Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that he is "not worried" about where the club will play their home matches next season.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is "not worried" about the increasing uncertainty regarding where his side will play their home matches next season.

It had been expected that the club would use Wembley as their main stadium while a new ground is completed on the current site of White Hart Lane, but the team's struggles at the national stadium in Europe this season have cast doubt on the move.

The original deadline for Tottenham's confirmation was last Friday, but that has reportedly been extended to the end of April as Spurs continue to stall on a final decision.

"I understand. We must be sure we move. I understand the club are very cautious about the situation but I am not worried, I am calm," Pochettino told reporters.

"I trust it will be sorted in the next few weeks and I trust this will be our last season at White Hart Lane."

Spurs have won 17 and drawn two of their 19 matches at White Hart Lane this season, compared to one win, one draw and two defeats at Wembley.