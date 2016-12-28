Dec 28, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,853
Southampton
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
van Dijk (2')
Long (91')
Redmond (57')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Alli (19', 87'), Kane (52'), Heung-min (85')
Dembele (15'), Walker (55'), Rose (60'), Vertonghen (91')

Mauricio Pochettino impressed by resolve of Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that his side deserved their 4-1 win over Southampton after hitting back from a goal deficit at St Mary's.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 12:39 UK

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged that it was important for his side to "keep fighting" after witnessing their rivals win over the Christmas period.

Rather than play on Boxing Day, Spurs had to wait an extra two days to face Southampton but after conceding an early goal, the North London outfit hit back to run out 4-1 victors at St Mary's.

Three of the goals came from Dele Alli and Harry Kane, and Pochettino singled out the pair for praise after reclaiming fifth position in the Premier League table.

The 44-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "It was unlucky for us to concede early in the first half but after 10 to 15 minutes, we started to come into the game and push a little harder. We certainly deserved the victory.

"It was important for Kane and Alli as brilliant offensive players to score goals and I am very pleased with their performances.

"All the top sides have won over the festive period so it was important for us to keep fighting and after that I think we are in a good position."

Spurs are next in action when they travel to Watford on New Year's Day.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Your Comments
