Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that he is hopeful that defender Toby Alderweireld will be available for the trip to Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that defender Toby Alderweireld has recovered from the virus which kept him out of the game with Southampton.

Alderweireld has not featured since the club's 3-0 victory over Hull City on December 14, but Pochettino is hopeful of the Belgian international being available for the trip to Watford on New Year's Day.

The 44-year-old told reporters: "Toby picked up a virus the day before Southampton. He has recovered now and we're hopeful he will be available."

Alderweireld has endured a mixed campaign for Spurs with injuries restricting the defender to just 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

He has played just three times for the North London outfit since October 15.