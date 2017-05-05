General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino hits out at excessive transfer rumours

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino thinks there are too many "rumours" about Tottenham Hotspur's players going into the summer transfer window, compared to "last level" teams.
Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that there are too many "rumours" about Tottenham Hotspur's players going into the summer transfer window because they have not yet reached "the last level".

Kyle Walker and Toby Alderweireld have been the subject of media reports this week, suggesting that the former is being unsettled by outside interest and the latter is stalling on a new contract over money.

The Argentine coach, however, has reassured fans - and corrected reporters - by claiming that all is calm in the Spurs camp as they continue to chase down Premier League leaders Chelsea with four games to go.

"Why (these rumours)? I think you know and we know (but) it is not a moment to talk. The real situation is that we are working so hard," he told Sky Sports News.

"I try to explain to you that there is a lot of pride, because (Daniel Levy) is the first who is creating a massive club for us, and the fans, because he is thinking to move the club into the last level in the next few years.

"We want to move the club to the last level. At the moment, if we are capable of that, maybe you will see the rumours will stop because, when you compare Tottenham to Manchester United or this type of club, you do not see the same sort of rumours as down here."

Up next for Spurs is Friday night's fixture at West Ham United, which could put the North Londoners just one point behind Chelsea, who do not play until Monday.

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Pochettino plays down Walker rotation
