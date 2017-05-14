May 14, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Mauricio Pochettino: 'White Hart Lane send-off will be special'

A general view of White Hart Lane, home of Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League match on January 14, 2012
© Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino admits that he will feel emotional during Tottenham Hotspur's league clash with Manchester United - the last match to be staged at White Hart Lane.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 17:15 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has called on his players to give White Hart Lane the send-off it deserves this weekend, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United in their final home outing.

The Lilywhites are due to spend next season at bogey ground Wembley, before then making the switch to their new 61,000-capacity venue in time for the 2018-19 campaign.

Sunday's visit of United will be the last-ever game staged at their 118-year-old home, but Pochettino is confident that Spurs will quickly adapt at their new ground as it is being built on the same soil as White Hart Lane.

"I think Sunday will be a special day, first of all for the fans, the staff, the players, everyone who loves Tottenham," he told reporters. "After three seasons here, I hope or I feel that maybe Sunday will be the most special day [for me] at White Hart Lane.

"Of course we're sad but the most important thing is to know the heart of White Hart Lane, the soul and the smell, we'll keep behind. When you knock down the stadium and must move to another area, always it's so difficult because your habit is always to take the same route, go to the same shops.

"But now you don't change anything because the new stadium will be at the same place as White Hart Lane. It will be fantastic for our fans. You don't change your habits, only you improve your situation. When you change the area always it's completely different for your family, for yourself, for the fans, to create the habits.

"Today fans that follow Tottenham and have supported Tottenham for 50 or 60 years, they change nothing. Only they improve their position and will enjoy the new facilities, and that is fantastic for the fans."

Tottenham have enjoyed a fine campaign at White Hart Lane, winning 16 and drawing two of their 18 matches staged there this season.

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino, Son pick up April awards
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Inter Milan 'prepared to double Mauricio Pochettino salary'
 Spurs chairman Daniel Levy watches from the stands during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on December 26 2013
Daniel Levy: 'It is now Tottenham Hotspur's time to shine'
 Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino embrace prior to the game between Spurs and Chelsea on November 29, 2015
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United
Pochettino expects "special" send-offPochettino admits "difficult" weekMaguire dismisses transfer speculationPochettino, Son pick up April awardsTottenham 'do not fear losing Eric Dier'
Report: Tottenham eye Adam SmithMan United 'to launch £40m Dier bid'Riyad Mahrez 'expecting Leicester exit''No improved contracts' for Tottenham teamConte: 'We deserve to win the league'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 