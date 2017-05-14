Mauricio Pochettino admits that he will feel emotional during Tottenham Hotspur's league clash with Manchester United - the last match to be staged at White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino has called on his players to give White Hart Lane the send-off it deserves this weekend, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Manchester United in their final home outing.

The Lilywhites are due to spend next season at bogey ground Wembley, before then making the switch to their new 61,000-capacity venue in time for the 2018-19 campaign.

Sunday's visit of United will be the last-ever game staged at their 118-year-old home, but Pochettino is confident that Spurs will quickly adapt at their new ground as it is being built on the same soil as White Hart Lane.

"I think Sunday will be a special day, first of all for the fans, the staff, the players, everyone who loves Tottenham," he told reporters. "After three seasons here, I hope or I feel that maybe Sunday will be the most special day [for me] at White Hart Lane.

"Of course we're sad but the most important thing is to know the heart of White Hart Lane, the soul and the smell, we'll keep behind. When you knock down the stadium and must move to another area, always it's so difficult because your habit is always to take the same route, go to the same shops.

"But now you don't change anything because the new stadium will be at the same place as White Hart Lane. It will be fantastic for our fans. You don't change your habits, only you improve your situation. When you change the area always it's completely different for your family, for yourself, for the fans, to create the habits.

"Today fans that follow Tottenham and have supported Tottenham for 50 or 60 years, they change nothing. Only they improve their position and will enjoy the new facilities, and that is fantastic for the fans."

Tottenham have enjoyed a fine campaign at White Hart Lane, winning 16 and drawing two of their 18 matches staged there this season.