Mauricio Pochettino is "very happy" with the recent form of Christian Eriksen, but believes that the attacking midfielder can still improve his game.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the form of Christian Eriksen, claiming that he is among the best creative talents in the Premier League.

The Denmark international has become a key player at White Hart Lane once more in recent months, directly contributing to 13 goals after recovering from a slow start.

Pochettino believes that Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax for just short of £12m in August 2013, can still continue to improve his attacking game - as can the rest of his teammates.

"I think Eriksen is one of the best creative players in the Premier League," he told reporters. "He has showed very good performances in the last few months and we are very happy.

"But it is true, it is never enough in football and he can improve. We are here to push him to improve every day and achieve a different level.

"I think the whole team has improved in the last two years. We still need to improve a lot, but the way that we are is perfect personally for him."

Eriksen has eight goals and five assists from 21 Premier League starts this term, while also finding the net twice in the EFL Cup.