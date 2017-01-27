General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino: Christian Eriksen "one of best" players in Premier League

Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Mauricio Pochettino is "very happy" with the recent form of Christian Eriksen, but believes that the attacking midfielder can still improve his game.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 at 21:35 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has hailed the form of Christian Eriksen, claiming that he is among the best creative talents in the Premier League.

The Denmark international has become a key player at White Hart Lane once more in recent months, directly contributing to 13 goals after recovering from a slow start.

Pochettino believes that Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax for just short of £12m in August 2013, can still continue to improve his attacking game - as can the rest of his teammates.

"I think Eriksen is one of the best creative players in the Premier League," he told reporters. "He has showed very good performances in the last few months and we are very happy.

"But it is true, it is never enough in football and he can improve. We are here to push him to improve every day and achieve a different level.

"I think the whole team has improved in the last two years. We still need to improve a lot, but the way that we are is perfect personally for him."

Eriksen has eight goals and five assists from 21 Premier League starts this term, while also finding the net twice in the EFL Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Lamela happy at Spurs'
>
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Christian Eriksen, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur shoots from a free kick during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on April 25, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: Christian Eriksen "one of best" players in Premier League
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Report: Danny Rose on radar of Manchester United, Manchester City
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur trio to miss FA Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers
Spurs' bid to play at Wembley moves step closerPochettino: 'Lamela happy at Spurs'Kane: 'It would be stupid to leave Spurs'Chelsea, Spurs lock horns over Pinamonti?Report: Dele Alli made top target for Madrid
Result: Spurs peg back Man City in enthralling matchTeam News: Jesus starts on City benchLive Commentary: Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedPep Guardiola 'loves' watching TottenhamEriksen: 'Spurs can challenge for title'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea22181347153255
2Arsenal22145350232747
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs22137245162946
4Liverpool22136351272445
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom229583028232
9Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
11Southampton227692226-427
12Bournemouth2275103239-726
13Burnley2282122433-926
14Watford2266102538-1324
15Leicester CityLeicester2256112437-1321
16Middlesbrough2248101825-720
17Swansea CitySwansea2253142651-2518
18Crystal Palace2244143041-1116
19Hull City2244142047-2716
20Sunderland2243152042-2215
> Full Version