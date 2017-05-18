May 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
SpursTottenham Hotspur
 

Mauricio Pochettino calls for positive end to Premier League season

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino calls on his side to produce a positive conclusion to their Premier League campaign.
Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that he wants his team to win their final two matches of the season.

Last season, Spurs lost their final two fixtures after missing out on the Premier League title and this time around, they will finish in second place regardless of how they fare against Leicester City and Hull City.

However, Pochettino has said that it is "important" for his players to push hard for six points, starting against the Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "We want to win our last two games, that is important.

"We can not change the table but we want to finish well. To finish second was a good thing now we need to finish the last two games with a good feeling."

Spurs have already achieved their highest points tally since the start of the Premier League.

Your Comments
