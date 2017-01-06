General view of White Hart Lane

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Dele Alli one of best players in Premier League'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino describes 20-year-old midfielder Dele Alli as "one of the best players in the Premier League".
Friday, January 6, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has singled out Dele Alli for special praise, describing him as "one of the best players in the Premier League".

The 20-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in his last four games, including a brace against Chelsea in a 2-0 win to end the Blues' 13-match winning streak.

"I think he is a very special player and something different. He is Dele Alli and it is difficult to compare," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"I think his potential is still massive. He has a big gap to improve and learn.

"He's showing now, in the present, unbelievable qualities and putting in great performances. He's one of the best players in the Premier League."

Alli signed for Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 and has already scored 20 goals in 52 games for the North London side.

Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
