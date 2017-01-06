Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino describes 20-year-old midfielder Dele Alli as "one of the best players in the Premier League".

The 20-year-old midfielder has scored seven goals in his last four games, including a brace against Chelsea in a 2-0 win to end the Blues' 13-match winning streak.

"I think he is a very special player and something different. He is Dele Alli and it is difficult to compare," Pochettino told reporters on Friday.

"I think his potential is still massive. He has a big gap to improve and learn.

"He's showing now, in the present, unbelievable qualities and putting in great performances. He's one of the best players in the Premier League."

Alli signed for Spurs from MK Dons in 2015 and has already scored 20 goals in 52 games for the North London side.