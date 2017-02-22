General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Scott Parker tips Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks for greatness

Harry Winks in action for Spurs in the Europa League on February 25, 2016
Former Tottenham Hotspur star Scott Parker heaps praise on youngster Harry Winks.
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Scott Parker has tipped Spurs youngster Harry Winks for big things.

The Fulham veteran, who played against the 21-year-old in the FA Cup last weekend, believes that Winks possesses star quality.

"Technically he's very good and he has a bit of drive about him, he can get away from opponents," he told Spurs' official website. "He's got that little shimmy and that can give him a yard of space. At this level, that's what you need because the game happens so quickly.

"He certainly looks the part. He's obviously in a very good team with an unbelievable manager who will give him an opportunity. He's got every chance.

"He's good lad as well, gets his head down and works. I've no doubt he can go to the top."

Winks recently signed a new contract at White Hart Lane which will keep him at the club until 2022.

