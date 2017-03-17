General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Luka Modric: 'Tottenham Hotspur going in right direction for Premier League title'

Real's Luca Modric in action during a friendly match against Everton on August 3, 2013
Luka Modric believes that Tottenham Hotspur are "going in the right direction" and have all the qualities needed to win the Premier League title in the near future.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:21 UK

Luka Modric has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have all of the qualities needed to win the Premier League title in the near future.

Last year's title race saw Spurs push eventual champions Leicester City all the way, while this time round, they sit 10 points off Chelsea with 11 games remaining.

Modric, who played for Spurs between 2008 and 2012 before moving to Real Madrid, told Sky Sports News: "I think Tottenham are developing in the right direction, they are doing well each year and getting better each year.

"Now they are real contenders for the title, maybe not this year, but if they keep going in the right direction, with a new training ground and new stadium, the great support, they have all the qualities around. Hopefully in the future they can win the Premier League.

"Of course that is the key for each team, to keep your best players. Now Tottenham have changed their politics a little bit and they want to keep their best players. That's one way to help you get to the top and win the Premier League."

Spurs last won the English top-flight title in 1960-61, while their last piece of major silverware was the 2007-08 League Cup.

Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 