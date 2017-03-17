Luka Modric believes that Tottenham Hotspur are "going in the right direction" and have all the qualities needed to win the Premier League title in the near future.

Last year's title race saw Spurs push eventual champions Leicester City all the way, while this time round, they sit 10 points off Chelsea with 11 games remaining.

Modric, who played for Spurs between 2008 and 2012 before moving to Real Madrid, told Sky Sports News: "I think Tottenham are developing in the right direction, they are doing well each year and getting better each year.

"Now they are real contenders for the title, maybe not this year, but if they keep going in the right direction, with a new training ground and new stadium, the great support, they have all the qualities around. Hopefully in the future they can win the Premier League.

"Of course that is the key for each team, to keep your best players. Now Tottenham have changed their politics a little bit and they want to keep their best players. That's one way to help you get to the top and win the Premier League."

Spurs last won the English top-flight title in 1960-61, while their last piece of major silverware was the 2007-08 League Cup.