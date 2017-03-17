General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Luka Modric: 'Harry Kane is an unbelievable player'

Harry Kane and Lucas Leiva in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka Modric believes that Harry Kane is "an unbelievable player" and hailed the Englishman's work ethic and quality.
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka Modric has claimed that Harry Kane is "an unbelievable player" and hailed the Englishman's work ethic and quality.

Kane has scored 88 goals in 155 games since breaking into the Spurs first team, becoming indispensable for both club and country.

Modric, now at Real Madrid, told Sky Sports News: "He was mainly training with us, but he was there. He was a little boy, and now he is huge. He improved a lot, he is an unbelievable player.

"At the time I couldn't say that he will be what he is today, but what I saw at the time was a high work rate, he was working like crazy, like he is doing today.

"With that work ethic, and that quality, he is what he is today. Hopefully he continues this way."

Kane has scored 24 goals in 29 Spurs appearances in all competitions this season.

Real's Luca Modric in action during a friendly match against Everton on August 3, 2013
Modric: 'Spurs going in right direction'
