Hugo Lloris expects Harry Kane to become "one of the best strikers for England" and backs his Tottenham Hotspur teammate to thrive in his role as captain.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has tipped teammate Harry Kane to write his name in England folklore after marking his first appearance as captain with a vital goal.

The 23-year-old was handed the armband for the World Cup qualifier against Scotland on Saturday evening, stepping up to the plate by slamming home a volley late on to rescue a 2-2 draw at Hampden Park.

Lloris, who captains England's next opponents France, is adamant that Kane has the right traits to succeed in the role should manager Gareth Southgate give him the nod on a permanent basis.

"I can only talk positively about Harry. He's a great leader with Tottenham, he's a great man and he's a great player," he told reporters.

"Obviously his destiny is to be one of the best strikers for England and hopefully he will get success with the armband. When he's on the pitch, he's always positive, he is working hard for the team.

"He is very involved in the squad and I'm sure he will do it in the same way with England national team. I think the responsibility is not only on his shoulders. It's about leaders. They have a lot of young players but with the capacity to be leaders and hopefully they will get success under Harry."

Wayne Rooney is England's current permanent captain, but he was overlooked for selection for the end-of-season games against Scotland and France.