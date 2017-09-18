Fernando Llorente insists that Tottenham Hotspur remain "one of the best" teams in the Premier League, despite seeing their home struggles continue in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has backed his new side to win silverware this season if they can put their Wembley struggles to one side for good.

The Lilywhites were held to another disappointing draw at their temporary home against Swansea City on Saturday, making it two points from a possible nine there this term.

Summer signing Llorente, who has won the World Cup and European Championship at international level with Spain, is confident that the Lilywhites have what it takes to get back on track and lift a trophy or two in the New Year.

"I am very happy to come here," the London Evening Standard quotes him as saying. "I think Spurs are one of the best in the Premier League. "I think we can get a lot of [trophies] this year but we have to improve, we have to work hard. The [league] is long.

"Winning at Wembley is very important. In the beginning, we find some difficulties but we have to continue to work. On Wednesday [against Borussia Dortmund] we played a very good match and this is the way [forward]."

Spurs have won two out of their last 13 fixtures at Wembley, coming against CSKA Moscow and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.