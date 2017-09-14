General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Fernando Llorente: 'Mauricio Pochettino call convinced me to pick Tottenham Hotspur'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente in action for his side during their Champions League Group H clash with Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
Fernando Llorente reveals that he joined Tottenham Hotspur over Chelsea after a last-minute call from Mauricio Pochettino on deadline day.
Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Fernando Llorente has revealed that a last-minute call from Mauricio Pochettino proved instrumental in the Spaniard's move to Tottenham Hotspur instead of Chelsea.

Llorente had been a reported target for Blues head coach Antonio Conte after the pair worked together at Juventus.

However, the 32-year-old opted to join Spurs on deadline day instead of their London rivals after Pochettino convinced him of the club's ambition.

The former Swansea City marksman told Sky Sports News: "The truth is that Chelsea have been after me for a long time but at the end you know how this works. At the very last minute Pochettino called me and convinced me.

"The Tottenham project is impressive. They have done very well in the last few years and I think I fit very well with this project. I think I can help them a lot.

"I'm very happy because at the end everything came out perfect. Tottenham are an amazing club with a wonderful project and I think I fit in very well. I want to put my contribution on it and hopefully I can score many goals to help the club to achieve their targets."

Llorente made his first appearance for Tottenham on Wednesday night after coming on as a 87th-minute substitute in the 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on August 20, 2017
