Fernando Llorente: 'Harry Kane one of best strikers in world'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane celebrates scoring for his side during their Champions League Group H clash with Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on September 13, 2017
New Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente describes teammate Harry Kane as "one of the best strikers in the world, if not the best."
Fernando Llorente has described Tottenham Hotspur teammate Harry Kane as "one of the best strikers in the world, if not the best."

Despite yet another fruitless August, the 24-year-old's tally for the season currently stands at four goals in all competitions, plus another two for England.

Llorente, who joined Mauricio Pochettino's side this summer, has paid tribute to his new colleague, and has urged his teammates to make the best of his purple patch.

"I think he's awesome," Llorente told The Guardian. "He's one of the best strikers in the world, if not the best. In front of goal, he's lethal.

"The truth is that he is in a sweet moment, and we have to make the best of that.

"He gives us so much. He's an extremely complete player; he doesn't just score. In every aspect, he's very complete."

Kane has already broken past the century mark for Spurs, his goal tally standing at 103 strikes in just 170 appearances.

Mauricio Pochettino embraces Harry Kane during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
